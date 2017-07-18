Charleston PD seeking to identify man who may have info on indecent exposure case

The Charleston Police Department is seeking to identify a man who they say may have information on an indecent exposure incident at Walmart.

According to police, the incident happened at the James Island Walmart on 1231 Folly Road on Tuesday at 1:40 p.m. and involved a female juvenile.

Authorities released two pictures of a man who might have information that could assist with the investigation.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Team 3 Office at 843-720-3916 or email villeneuvew@charleston-sc.gov or murrays@charleston-sc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

