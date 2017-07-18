N. Charleston Public Safety Committee votes in favor of fines for false burglar alarms

The North Charleston Public Safety Committee voted on Tuesday in favor of issuing fines for homeowners and businesses owners who have more than four false burglar alarms.

The ordinance will now go to the full council for a vote.

False burglar alarms are causing big problems for North Charleston police. Officials say the false alarms are taking officers away from actual emergencies.

City officials say so far this year there have been 6,620 calls for false alarms at businesses.

Under the ordinance, four or more false alarms in a year constitutes a public nuisance.

The ordinance does not specify the amount of the fine.

The City of Charleston already has an ordinance regarding false alarms.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.