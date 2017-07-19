Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/18)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-5 with 2 doubles (17), a run scored and a K in a 6-3 win over the Twins. The Holly Hill native is batting .253 with 15 HR's and 41 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-6 with a walk, a double (14), a run scored, an RBI and a K in a 5-4 loss to Boston. The Stratford alum is batting .292 with 24 HR's and 59 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 2-4 with a K in a 5-3 win over the Angels. The Stratford alum is batting .249 with 7 HR's and 37 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in an 11-2 loss to Arizona. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 5.22 ERA and 28 K's in 29.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - No game. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .215 with 5 HR's and 20 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 7-0 loss to Charlotte. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 3 holds, 1 save, a 2.92 ERA and 25 K's in 23.2 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Chris Singleton, OF, AZL Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - No game. The Goose Creek alum is batting .313 with 4 RBI

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch vs. AZL Mariners. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 10.80 ERA and 3 K's in 6.2 innings.