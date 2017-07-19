Crews responding to accident on Highway 17, private ambulance involved

Crews are on the scene of a single-car accident on Middle Hill Road at Highway 17, officials say.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 4:28 a.m.

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District, a private ambulance carrying a patient was involved in the crash.

According to officials, the EMT has suffered minor injuries, but the patient was not injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.