Emergency crews respond to 2 different accidents involving ambulances with injuries

Lowcountry emergency crews responded to two different accidents on Wednesday all of which involved ambulances and injuries.

The latest happened in West Ashley on Tobias Gadson and Paul Cantrell boulevards.

Charleston police say the accident involved a truck and an ambulance. One person was transported by EMS to St. Francis Hospital.

The emergency call for the incident came in at 3:11 p.m

On Wednesday morning, crews responded to Highway 17 and Middle Hill Road for a vehicle accident.

Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Consolidated Fire Department said crews arrived to find a private ambulance that had left the roadway and crashed.

"They were transporting a patient from the Myrtle Beach area to Charleston," officials said.

That patient, plus one of the EMT's that was in the ambulance were transported to local hospitals.

The sheriff's office is investigating the cause of this incident.

