One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Colleton County

A man has died after his tractor trailer crashed on I-29, officials say.

The accident reportedly happened at 5:30 a.m. on I-95 near mile marker 49.

According to Matt Southern of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the driver ran off the road for unknown reasons, went down an embankment and struck several trees.

The driver was reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and has died from his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

