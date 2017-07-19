Quantcast

Officials responding to a reported gas leak in North Charleston

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston emergency crews are responding to a reported gas leak.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the call came in at 8:20 a.m. to the 6200 block of Fain Street.

This is a developing story.

