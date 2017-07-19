RiverDogs OF Rutherford traded to the White Sox

RiverDogs outfielder Blake Rutherford was traded to the Chicago White Sox organization late Tuesday night.

Rutherford, along with former RiverDogs pitcher Ian Clarkin was dealt in exchange for another former RiverDogs pitcher, White Sox closer David Robertson, along with Todd Frazier and Tommy Kahnle.

A first-round pick of the Yankees in 2016, Rutherford is considered one of the top prospects in the organization. In his season with Charleston he hit .281 with 2 homers and 30 RBI.