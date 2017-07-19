State Infrastructure Bank board to discuss I-526 project Thursday

The South Carolina Infrastructure Bank board will get an update on the I-526 extension project Thursday.

According to an item on the board's agenda, there will be an update on the stalled project, most likely from Charleston County officials.

The SIB board in May of 2016 voted to shut down the project because the county didn't have a plan to cover a $300 million shortfall.

At that time the bank had $420 million set aside for I-526.

In February, county council voted for the county to cover the shortfall.

The plan is to connect I-526 to James and Johns Islands.

Supporters say extending I-526 will alleviate traffic problems while opponents say the project will bring new development and hurt Johns Island's rural character.

Thursday's meeting starts at 1:30 and will be held in Columbia.

