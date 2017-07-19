FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-26 crash causes 7-mile backup

Traffic remains at a crawl on I-26 westbound after a multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

The crash, located near mile marker 210, was reported at approximately 7:45 a.m. and has caused a seven-mile backup toward Summerville.

At 9:15 a.m., the drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston was reported to be 93 minutes, down from 118 minutes earlier in the morning.

The two right westbound lanes remained closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

