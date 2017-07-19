Family Justice Center begins construction on new facility

An organization serving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse celebrated a groundbreaking of its new headquarters Wednesday.

The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties are set to immediately begin construction on its new headquarters at 2705 Highmarket Street in the City of Georgetown.

Officials say the project will expand an existing office building at the site by 2,568 square feet, giving the Family Justice Center a total of about 5,250 square feet for its operations. The new facility will include 13 offices, a training/support group room, kitchen, reception area, children’s playroom, large conference room and storage space.

“I believe that providing services in this lovely environment will send a comforting message to our clients that they deserve the best we can give them,” Executive Director Vicki Bourus said.

The facility is located on a parcel of about one acre and the move is being made possible by a USDA Rural Development loan and a construction loan from First Citizens Bank, according to a release from the agency.

Officials say the better configuration of office space will help workers more efficiently serve clients. The facility will also have a state of the art security system, an entrance for victims of domestic violence separate from visitors and volunteers at the site, and room on the property to eventually build a much larger shelter in the future, a release states.

A capital campaign for the shelter will likely begin in early 2018.

Officials say the center served 850 clients last year and expects to have served more than 1,000 by the end of this year.



The groundbreaking ceremony took place at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the new site.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.