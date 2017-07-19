Charleston Police investigating reported indecent exposure inside store

Charleston Police are hoping someone will come forward with information about a reported indecent exposure incident they are investigating.

Police responded to the Folly Road Walmart Tuesday at approximately 2:23 p.m., according to an incident report.

The 4-year-old victim's mother told police the victim and her grandmother were in the clearance toy section while the mother and another daughter were in the cosmetics section. The victim's grandmother was sitting on a bench at the end of the aisle while her granddaughter looked at various items, the report states.

The grandmother soon realized, after an undetermined amount of time, the child had not recently returned to check with her and looked down the aisle and saw the child speaking to an unknown man, the report states.

The grandmother called the child to her "and felt uneasy about the encounter she observed," the report states. The woman asked the 4-year-old if the man said anything to her and said the child replied, "I can't tell you."

Because the incident report involves a juvenile, some portions have been redacted and the nature of the possible indecent exposure was not described further in the redacted report.

The man exited the aisle and made a left toward the rear of the store and the family was unable to find him, the report states.

Store employees were working to review surveillance footage in the store, police say.

The man was described as between 5'10" and 6-feet tall, with an average build and gray, close-cut hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light-blue t-shirt and possibly khaki pants or shorts, police say. The woman also described him as being "put together," the report states.

No surveillance images or police sketches have been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

