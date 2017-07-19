Charleston Police searching for man who may have info in reported indecent exposure

Two firefighters were transported to the hospital for heat related issues following a house fire in Hanahan Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Two rehabilitated sea turtles who were first treated at a new recovery center in Charleston were released on the Isle of Palms Wednesday morning.More >>
Charleston Police released a photo of a man they say may have information into a reported indecent exposure incident they are investigating.More >>
North Charleston Police arrested one man and seized a gun following a traffic stop Tuesday night.More >>
Deputies in Dorchester County responded to several incidents of someone spray-painting property in the Summerville area.More >>
