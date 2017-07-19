Quantcast

Street reopens after downtown gas leak

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Crews are responding to a gas leak reported in downtown Charleston.

A portion of Hassell Street from East Bay to Meeting Streets that had been closed reopened shortly before 11:45 a.m., according to police spokesman Charles Francis.

The leak was reported at Maiden Lane and Hassell Street, Francis said.

SCE&G is on the scene, Francis said.

