Andrews Police find new evidence from bank robbery

Andrews Police say they have found new evidence from a recent bank robbery.

The TD Bank branch on South Morgan Avenue was held up on June 5.

Police Chief Mark Whitfield says on July 13 a confidential informant gave investigators the name of a possible suspect and the location of some items from the robbery.

Whitfield says investigators were told to go to South Magnolia Avenue.

The chief says they found a Burberry bag that contained a Glock 9mm caliber handgun and an undisclosed amount of money that was stained with dye from an exploded dye pack.

Whitfield says the items were positively identified as being used in the bank robbery.

The chief says the investigation is ongoing.

