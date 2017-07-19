Georgetown Co. 911 service affected by cut fiber optic line

A cut fiber optic line is affecting emergency call service for the Georgetown County 911 center, officials say.

Calls are being rerouted through the Horry County system following the accidental cut of a fiber optic cable in the city of Georgetown.

Georgetown County residents may call the 911 center directly at 843-527-6763 while calls are being rerouted to Horry County, Georgetown County Sheriff's Communications Director T.L. Staub said.

Staub said alarms signaling circuits were not connecting led to an inspection of all Georgetown County Emergency Communications Center equipment, which was found to be working. Further inspection led to the discovery of an underground cable that had been accidentally cut, he said.

