Dorchester Co. deputies investigating multiple vandalism incidents

It was an early Christmas Sunday at the Charleston Veterans Administration hospital thanks to a group of volunteers.More >>
It was an early Christmas Sunday at the Charleston Veterans Administration hospital thanks to a group of volunteers.More >>
A private ambulance service that was transporting a patient from the Myrtle Beach area left the roadway and crashed, officials say.More >>
A private ambulance service that was transporting a patient from the Myrtle Beach area left the roadway and crashed, officials say.More >>
Former University of South Carolina head baseball coach Chad Holbrook appeared to have a new job lined up after his resignation from the Gamecocks earlier this season.More >>
Former University of South Carolina head baseball coach Chad Holbrook appeared to have a new job lined up after his resignation from the Gamecocks earlier this season.More >>
Crews are responding to a gas leak reported in downtown Charleston.More >>
Crews are responding to a gas leak reported in downtown Charleston.More >>
The discovery of buried treasure in Berkeley County made national news 70 years ago, and this priceless find is still fascinating folks today.More >>
The discovery of buried treasure in Berkeley County made national news 70 years ago, and this priceless find is still fascinating folks today.?More >>