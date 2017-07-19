Dorchester Co. deputies investigating multiple vandalism incidents

Deputies in Dorchester County responded to several incidents of someone spray-painting property in the Summerville area.

Incident reports indicate deputies were responding to homes in the Calomet Valley area from Monday night at approximately 11 p.m. through early Tuesday morning.

Residents reported homes, vehicles and sheds had been spray-painted with various messages in red and black paint. Some of the messages included profanities, the reports state.

A resident on Inez Drive whose vehicle had been spray-painted said she went to bed at approximately 11 p.m. Monday night but had not heard or seen anything unusual by that time, the reports state.

A resident on Fannie Drive told deputies Tuesday morning he had last seen his truck and wooden fence intact at approximately 2 a.m. that morning but noticed the vandalism when he came outside to go to work hours later.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office at 843- or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

