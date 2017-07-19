Man arrested on weapons charge after traffic stop

North Charleston Police arrested one man and seized a gun following a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Deontrea Rashad Raynor, 26, is charged with providing false information to police and unlawfully carrying a firearm, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Police conducted a traffic stop for speeding Tuesday night in the area of Rivers Avenue and Dorchester Road, Pryor said.

The officer noted the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, police say. A search of the vehicle produced a Taurus 9mm handgun in the dash area behind the glove compartment as well as a 9mm round inside a cigarette box in the center console area, Pryor said.

The passenger told police the gun belonged to him.

Raynor was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a total bond of $10,465, according to jail records.

