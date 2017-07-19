Two firefighters transported to hospital, dog killed after Hanahan house fire

Two firefighters were transported to the hospital for heat related issues following a house fire in Hanahan Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at a home on Horned Grebe Court at the Ibis Glade neighborhood where a dog also died.

Crews managed to save two birds and two snakes.

Police say one person who was in the home managed to escape.

First responders reported that the fire was fully involved at the back of the home.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the attic area of the residence.

The emergency call for the fire came in at 11:50 a.m.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud pop around the time of the fire.

A portion of the road was closed as crews worked the scene.

