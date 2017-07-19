Cops: Seven arrested for manufacturing crack cocaine at Hanahan home

HANAHAN, SC (WCSC) -
Investigators say seven people are accused of manufacturing crack cocaine at a Hanahan home.
The Hanahan Police Department say the arrests stem from an investigation in the Charleston Farms area after police received multiple complaints regarding crime activity.
Police say a seven month long narcotics investigation began concerning a home on Purvis Street.
On Saturday morning, multiple officers executed a search warrant at the home which yielded the seizure of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a schedule IV narcotic, multiple paraphernalia items, $1,000 in cash, ammunition and the arrests of seven individuals.
Investigators say they discovered that the people inside the home were also manufacturing crack cocaine and in possession of stolen tools that were stolen from a local business in Hanahan.
Police say all the suspects that were arrested have previous drug and burglary convictions.
The names of the suspects arrested along with their charges are as follows:
Durrell Butler:
Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine
Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin
Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Manufacturing Crack Cocaine
Simple Possession of Marijuana
Felon in Possession of Ammunition (will be turned over to ATF)
Larando Wright:
Possession of Crack Cocaine
Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin
Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Manufacturing Crack Cocaine
Simple Possession of Marijuana
William Fleck “Billy”:
Possession of Crack Cocaine
Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin
Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Manufacturing Crack Cocaine
Simple Possession of Marijuana
Brittany Fleck:
Possession of Crack Cocaine
Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin
Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Manufacturing Crack Cocaine
Simple Possession of Marijuana
Marlin “Rico” Coffy:
Possession of Crack Cocaine
Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin
Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Manufacturing Crack Cocaine
Simple Possession of Marijuana
Cynthia Dunn:
Possession of Crack Cocaine
Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin
Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Manufacturing Crack Cocaine
Simple Possession of Marijuana
John Wesley Johnson:
Possession of Crack Cocaine
Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin
Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic within ½ mile Proximity of a School
Manufacturing Crack Cocaine
Simple Possession of Marijuana
