Cops: Seven arrested for manufacturing crack cocaine at Hanahan home

Investigators say seven people are accused of manufacturing crack cocaine at a Hanahan home.

The Hanahan Police Department say the arrests stem from an investigation in the Charleston Farms area after police received multiple complaints regarding crime activity.

Police say a seven month long narcotics investigation began concerning a home on Purvis Street.

On Saturday morning, multiple officers executed a search warrant at the home which yielded the seizure of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a schedule IV narcotic, multiple paraphernalia items, $1,000 in cash, ammunition and the arrests of seven individuals.

Investigators say they discovered that the people inside the home were also manufacturing crack cocaine and in possession of stolen tools that were stolen from a local business in Hanahan.

Police say all the suspects that were arrested have previous drug and burglary convictions.

The names of the suspects arrested along with their charges are as follows:



Durrell Butler:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Manufacturing Crack Cocaine

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Felon in Possession of Ammunition (will be turned over to ATF)



Larando Wright:

Possession of Crack Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Manufacturing Crack Cocaine

Simple Possession of Marijuana



William Fleck “Billy”:

Possession of Crack Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Manufacturing Crack Cocaine

Simple Possession of Marijuana



Brittany Fleck:

Possession of Crack Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Manufacturing Crack Cocaine

Simple Possession of Marijuana



Marlin “Rico” Coffy:

Possession of Crack Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Manufacturing Crack Cocaine

Simple Possession of Marijuana



Cynthia Dunn:

Possession of Crack Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Manufacturing Crack Cocaine

Simple Possession of Marijuana



John Wesley Johnson:

Possession of Crack Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Narcotic within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Manufacturing Crack Cocaine

Simple Possession of Marijuana

