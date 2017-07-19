Police looking for thieves who stole trailer from cub scouts

Charleston Police are looking for the thieves who stole a camper trailer from a West Ashley Cub Scout pack.

The trailer was stolen sometime in the last few days from the parking lot of Westminster Presbyterian Church on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. The cub master says the trailer contained tents, coolers, lanterns and cooking utensils.



"It makes your heart sink knowing that all the stuff that you have to put on a program for the kids is gone," Greg Fisher said.

Fisher says the trailer was held down by cables and locks, but that didn't stop the thieves.

They cut the cables and left them in pieces on the ground.

"The back was locked, we tried to lock the tires down, but you know I guess if there's a will there's a way," Fisher said.

The scouts were sad to learn the trailer had been taken.

"I'm really sad because that was a lot of camping gear and I'm not sure if we're going to be able to go camping again soon," scout Ryker Grozis said.

"I was super mad, angry," scout Dash Smalls said

Charleston Police were back at the crime scene investigating Wednesday afternoon.

The pack was supposed to use the trailer for a cookout this weekend. They still plan to have the cookout and they have a message for the crooks.

"You're going to be living in guilt for the rest of your life unless they catch you and I hope we get our stuff back," Grozis said.

Anyone with information on the trailer theft should call Charleston Police at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

