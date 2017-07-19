Crash caused 5-mile backup on I-526WB

A crash in the westbound lanes of I-526 caused massive delays in the Wednesday afternoon commute.

The crash happened on I-526 near the Clements Ferry Road exit and was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

The right lane of I-526WB is closed one mile west of Clements Ferry Road.

The drive time from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley at 4:50 p.m. was approximately 68 minutes, down from 112 minutes at 4:30 p.m.

Motorists in the westbound lanes are traveling at an estimated seven to 12 mph.

Charleston Police and Fire and Berkeley County EMS are responding.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Shortly after powerful storms moved into the area, further slowing traffic in the area of the crash, netting covering the Don Holt Bridge for an ongoing construction project collapsed onto cars, shutting down both directions.

