Crash caused 5-mile backup on I-526WB

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and will be re-opened Thursday morning after netting fell from the top of the bridge Wednesday evening.More >>
Crews are making progress in getting power restored after afternoon thunderstorms knocked thousands of customers offline.More >>
Nearly two months after a six-year-old special needs student almost drowned on school property, Charleston County School District officials say they plan to add more surveillance cameras on campus.More >>
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a reported house fire on Johns Island Wednesday evening.More >>
A crash in the westbound lanes of I-526 caused massive delays in the Wednesday afternoon commute.More >>
