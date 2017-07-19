FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash causing 5-mile backup on I-526WB

A crash in the westbound lanes of I-526 is causing massive delays in the Wednesday afternoon commute.More >>
A joint criminal investigation into animal cruelty is underway at Roy's Aquarium in Beaufort.More >>
Two rehabilitated sea turtles who were first treated at a new recovery center in Charleston were released on the Isle of Palms Wednesday morning.More >>
Investigators say seven people are accused of manufacturing crack cocaine at a Hanahan home.More >>
Two firefighters were transported to the hospital for heat related issues following a house fire in Hanahan Wednesday afternoon.More >>
