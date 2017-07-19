Hundreds without power after powerful storms move through

Crews are making progress in getting power restored after afternoon thunderstorms knocked thousands of customers offline.

Nearly 300 people remain without power in Charleston County.

Earlier in the day, officials reported more than 4500 customers were without power. The majority of those outages were in Charleston County.

Residents across the area reported heavy rain and hail ranging from nickel to quarter-size.

Flooding was reported in North Charleston and Hanahan as well.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.