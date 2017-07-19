Thousands without power after powerful storms move through

Powerful afternoon thunderstorms have knocked thousands of customers offline, according to SCE&G.

A total of 4,562 outages were reported at 5:45 p.m. The majority of the outages, some 3,400 of them, were reported in Charleston and Berkeley Counties, where the National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m.

There is no estimate from SCE&G as yet as to when power is expected to be restored.

Residents across Hanahan reported hail ranging from nickel to quarter-size.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.