All lanes of Don Holt Bridge reopen after Wednesday night netting collapse

Inside look at the Don Holt Bridge after netting fell Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Bobbi Jo Grogan)

Crews working to clear the netting from the bridge. (Source: SCDOT)

Eastbound lanes of the Don Holt Bridge have reopened as of approximately 9:47 a.m.

The westbound lanes of the Don Holt Bridge heading from Mount Pleasant to North Charleston opened at 7:10 a.m. Thursday, more than 12 hours after netting covering the bridge collapsed onto traffic during Wednesday's afternoon commute.

The reopening of the eastbound lanes was delayed by removal of remaining debris in those lanes.

The SCDOT issued a statement shortly after the westbound lanes reopened which, in part, thanked the public for its patience and thanked local emergency responders for their assistance.

At 4:45 a.m., the SCDOT Twitter account stated,"While crews have made significant progress in removing the fallen tarp, other debris remains to be cleared before the roadway can be safely returned to service."

Netting collapse shut down both sides of bridge for more than 14 hours

Netting and cables that collapsed as heavy storms moved through the area were on the bridge because of maintenance being performed on the bridge, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

That netting collapsed onto the roadway at approximately 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, trapping several vehicles underneath, police said. Early estimates claimed between 10 and 12 cars had been trapped, but SCDOT spokesperson James Law said it appeared seven cars had actually been trapped beneath the tarp.

Traffic at a stop onDon Holt EB & WB. Netting/tarp fell down on cars. DOT has been notified and NCPD assiting. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/VT3zc2GptG — N. Charleston Police (@NCPD) July 19, 2017

Some motorists managed to make it across the bridge following the collapse of the netting like Bobbi Jo Grogan who captured video of herself driving across the bridge.

This is what one driver went through after netting fell on the Don Holt Bridge #chsnews Source: Bobbi Jo Grogan pic.twitter.com/sB6tobl5la — Ray Rivera (@RayRiveraChs) July 19, 2017

The people in those vehicles were rescued and no injuries were reported. However, several cars were damaged by the falling netting and heavy cables that held it in place. Visible damage included shattered windshields and scratches to hoods.

"One person was transported after being rescued for what appeared to be panic attack," North Charleston Police officials confirmed.

Police said the majority of those trapped were able to make contact with family members and were picked up. Remaining traffic already on the bridge but not directly under the tarp was forced to turn around and take an alternate route.

Crews then began the process of clearing the netting and cables from the bridge as well as other debris. Cars that had been trapped under the tarp had to be towed.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., SCDOT cameras showing the dramatic scene on the bridge went dark as crews were forced to cut power to the bridge for the safety of workers.

SCDOT: Cleanup, debris removal an 'enormous undertaking'

SCDOT officials hoped to have the bridge reopened by late Wednesday evening so that Thursday's commute would not be affected, but late Wednesday, word came the bridge would remain closed until approximately 5 a.m. Thursday.

SCDOT spokesman James Law called the process an enormous undertaking. Crews had to carefully clear out pieces of fallen tarp, heavy metal netting and steel cables.

Dozens of people picked up pieces of the twisted, torn tarp and loaded it on an 18-wheeler.

Men were lifted in a bucket truck to take down more potentially dangerous debris.

After a nearly 17-hour shutdown, engineers decided to leave part of the tarp and netting intact.

911 callers warned of possible dangers days before collapse

A 911 call released by Charleston County authorities Thursday indicates callers had noticed a possible instability in the covering over the bridge as early as Sunday.

call made to dispatchers at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, highlighted the concern of one driver traveling over the bridge.

“The Don Holt bridge, where they've covered it up for painting it, the top cover is flapping,” the caller said. “It’s a huge canvas. I think it could come completely loose and hit cars and cause havoc and lives lost.”

In the 911 recording, the dispatcher told the driver he would contact Highway Patrol and inform them of his concern.

Charleston County spokeswoman Kelsey Barlow-Roland said Thursday the 911 call taker informed Highway Patrol dispatch immediately after the call was disconnected. According to Barlow-Roland, Highway Patrol dispatch informed the Charleston County call taker they had received a similar call earlier in the day, and it was determined the cable and netting were secured. However, the Highway Patrol dispatcher reportedly told Charleston County that someone would be sent back out.

The Highway Patrol was working to confirm this information.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.