Eastbound lanes of Don Holt Bridge reopen after Wednesday night netting collapse

Inside look at the Don Holt Bridge after netting fell Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Bobbi Jo Grogan)

Crews working to clear the netting from the bridge. (Source: SCDOT)

Eastbound lanes of the Don Holt Bridge have reopened as of approximately 9:47 a.m.

The westbound lanes of the Don Holt Bridge heading from Mount Pleasant to North Charleston opened at 7:10 a.m. Thursday, more than 12 hours after netting covering the bridge collapsed onto traffic during Wednesday's afternoon commute.

The reopening of the eastbound lanes was delayed by removal of remaining debris in those lanes.

The SCDOT issued a statement shortly after the westbound lanes reopened which, in part, thanked the public for its patience and thanked local emergency responders for their assistance.

At 4:45 a.m., the SCDOT Twitter account stated,"While crews have made significant progress in removing the fallen tarp, other debris remains to be cleared before the roadway can be safely returned to service."

Netting collapse shut down both sides of bridge for more than 14 hours

Netting and cables that collapsed as heavy storms moved through the area were on the bridge because of maintenance being performed on the bridge, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

That netting collapsed onto the roadway at approximately 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, trapping several vehicles underneath, police said. Early estimates claimed between 10 and 12 cars had been trapped, but SCDOT spokesperson James Law said it appeared seven cars had actually been trapped beneath the tarp.

Traffic at a stop onDon Holt EB & WB. Netting/tarp fell down on cars. DOT has been notified and NCPD assiting. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/VT3zc2GptG — N. Charleston Police (@NCPD) July 19, 2017

Some motorists managed to make it across the bridge following the collapse of the netting like Bobbi Jo Grogan who captured video of herself driving across the bridge.

This is what one driver went through after netting fell on the Don Holt Bridge #chsnews Source: Bobbi Jo Grogan pic.twitter.com/sB6tobl5la — Ray Rivera (@RayRiveraChs) July 19, 2017

The people in those vehicles were rescued and no injuries were reported. However, several cars were damaged by the falling netting and heavy cables that held it in place. Visible damage included shattered windshields and scratches to hoods.

"One person was transported after being rescued for what appeared to be panic attack," North Charleston Police officials confirmed.

Police said the majority of those trapped were able to make contact with family members and were picked up. Remaining traffic already on the bridge but not directly under the tarp was forced to turn around and take an alternate route.

Crews then began the process of clearing the netting and cables from the bridge as well as other debris. Cars that had been trapped under the tarp had to be towed.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., SCDOT cameras showing the dramatic scene on the bridge went dark as crews were forced to cut power to the bridge for the safety of workers.

SCDOT officials hoped to have the bridge reopened by late Wednesday evening so that Thursday's commute would not be affected, but late Wednesday, word came the bridge would remain closed until approximately 5 a.m. Thursday.

The cleanup took longer than that, with westbound lanes, going from Mount Pleasant, reopening at 7:10 a.m. and eastbound lanes opening opened almost three hours later.

