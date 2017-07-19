NCPD: Netting covering Don Holt Bridge collapses, all lanes blocked

Netting on the Don Holt Bridge has collapsed onto vehicles, shutting down all lanes of the bridge.

North Charleston Police confirmed the collapse at approximately 5:10 p.m., saying traffic in both eastbound and westbound lanes was at a standstill.

Netting and cables that collapsed as heavy storms moved through the area were on the bridge because of maintenance being performed on the bridge, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Traffic at a stop onDon Holt EB & WB. Netting/tarp fell down on cars. DOT has been notified and NCPD assiting. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/VT3zc2GptG — N. Charleston Police (@NCPD) July 19, 2017

No injuries were reported in the collapse.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has been notified, NCPD spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Motorists are being asked to use an alternate route and traffic is being rerouted.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

