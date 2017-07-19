Police: Don Holt expected to re-open Thursday morning, no injuries reported

Crews working to clear the netting from the bridge. (Source: SCDOT)

Inside look at the Don Holt Bridge after netting fell Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Bobbi Jo Grogan)

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed, and SCDOT hope to have it re-opened at 5 a.m. Thursday morning after netting fell from the top of the bridge Wednesday evening.

Police say 10 to 12 vehicles were trapped under the tarp which fell Wednesday afternoon.

The occupants of the vehicles were rescued, NCPD officials said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fallen tarp.

"One person was transported after being rescued for what appeared to be panic attack," NCPD officials said.

According to police, the majority of those trapped were able to make contact with family members and were picked up.

"The Don Holt is expected to be shut down in both directions," North Charleston police spokesperson Spencer Pryor said.

Crews were seen late Wednesday night clearing the bridge as well as towing away vehicle that were damaged.

SCDOT officials said that power has since been cut to the lights on the bridge at 6:45 p.m. as crews work the scene

North Charleston Police confirmed the collapse of the netting at 5:10 p.m., saying traffic in both eastbound and westbound lanes was at a standstill.

Some motorists managed to make it across the bridge following the collapse of the netting like Bobbi Jo Grogan who captured video of herself driving across the bridge.

This is what one driver went through after netting fell on the Don Holt Bridge #chsnews Source: Bobbi Jo Grogan pic.twitter.com/sB6tobl5la — Ray Rivera (@RayRiveraChs) July 19, 2017

Netting and cables that collapsed as heavy storms moved through the area were on the bridge because of maintenance being performed on the bridge, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Traffic at a stop onDon Holt EB & WB. Netting/tarp fell down on cars. DOT has been notified and NCPD assiting. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/VT3zc2GptG — N. Charleston Police (@NCPD) July 19, 2017

The South Carolina Department of Transportation have since been notified of the incident.

Motorists were being asked to use an alternate route and traffic was being rerouted.

