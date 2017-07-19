Why you might need a REAL ID in SC by next year

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding you that you can bring in your documents for your new REAL ID.

A REAL ID is the new federal standard for identification cards.

That means you will need one to board a commercial flight, visit a secure federal facility or military base starting on Jan. 22, 2018.

If you already have a valid US Passport, military ID or another federally approved identification you won't need a real ID for the actions listed above.

Driver Jordan Pringle went to the Leeds Avenue DMV for a different reason, not realizing she would soon need a REAL ID.

"My thoughts are that's crazy," Pringle said. "I hope they announce it to people so people can know instead of them just going to board a plane and then being turned around."

South Carolina is one of the last states to comply with the REAL ID Act of 2005, an effort to tighten license requirements prompted by 9/11.

Driver Jeffrey Dull visited the DMV and was familiar with REAL ID requirements.

"It's going to be aggravating because we could have gotten this done when it first came out, but instead we're in catch up mode," Dull said. "For once I would like to see South Carolina get ahead of things."

The documents you'll need to bring for your Real-ID include the following:

Two proofs of a current South Carolina Address.

Proof of U-S Citizenship, Identity, and Date of Birth.

Proof of your Social Security Number

And any Legal documents supporting any changes to your birth name.

"We're going to have to do it, it's a security measure... I'm eventually going to need it one point or another," Dull said.

Pringle said if she knew ahead of time, she would have brought her documents while she was already at the DMV.

REAL IDs are optional. You don't have to get one if you don't think you'll need it.

If you decide to bring in your documents, the actual REAL IDs won't be available in person, but you can order them online in 2018.

Click here for more information or examples of the types of documents that qualify for each requirement.



