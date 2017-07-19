Emergency crews responding to reported house fire on Johns Island

Netting on the Don Holt Bridge has collapsed onto vehicles, shutting down all lanes of the bridge.More >>
A crash in the westbound lanes of I-526 is causing massive delays in the Wednesday afternoon commute.More >>
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a reported house fire on Johns Island Wednesday evening.More >>
The South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank is bringing the I-526 extension project back on the table. Bank officials released their updated agenda for Wednesday, July 20, on Tuesday which includes the Mark Clark Extension. For some extending 526 from West Ashley to James and Johns Islands is ideal. For other residents, they think it will worsen things.More >>
Nearly two months after a six-year-old special needs student almost drowned on school property, Charleston County School District officials say they plan to add more surveillance cameras on campus.More >>
