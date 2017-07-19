Quantcast

Emergency crews responding to reported house fire on Johns Islan - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency crews responding to reported house fire on Johns Island

Source: Henry Gammons Source: Henry Gammons
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say crews are responding to a reported house fire on Johns Island Wednesday evening. 

Authorities say the fire is on the 800 block of Brownswood Road. 

The emergency call came in at 6 p.m.

Neighbors say two people got out of the house safely. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly