Five Tigers Named Preseason All-ACC

Three Clemson offensive players and two defensive players have been named to the first-team All-ACC preseason team. The team was voted on by media that attended the ACC Football Kickoff last week in Charlotte. Clemson had the most players named to the team.

Wide receiver Deon Cain and offensive linemen Mitch Hyatt and Tyrone Crowder were named to the offensive team, while Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins were on the defensive team.

All five Clemson players were big reasons Clemson won the National Championship a year ago. Hyatt and Crowder were both first-team All-ACC selections, while Cain had nine touchdown receptions as a backup to All-American Mike Williams. Wilkins was a first-team All-American while Lawrence was named the Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in the ACC and a unanimous freshman All-American.

Wilkins was third in the voting for preseason ACC Player of the Year. Lamar Jackson of Louisville was the leading vote getter for the award.