Berkeley County School District names finalists for superintendent

The Berkeley County School District named three finalists in its search for a new superintendent.

Dr. Daniel Brigman most recently was the superintendent of the Decatur City School System in Alabama.

He has previously served as a superintendent of the Catawba County School System and Macon County Schools in North Carolina.

Dr. Wanda Creel was most recently the superintendent of the Gainesville School System in Georgia with administrative experience at two other school districts in the peach state.

Finally, Dr. Eddie Ingram is the current superintendent of the Darlington School District here in South Carolina.

He's also served as superintendent in Franklin County, North Carolina.

Meet and greets with the candidates will be held in August.

