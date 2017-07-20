Kids on field trip reunite with family after being stuck in bridge traffic 3 hours

More than 60 children reunited with their families after being stuck on the Don Holt Bridge for about three hours when netting fell on drivers causing major backups.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.More >>
The Berkeley County School District named three finalists in its search for a new superintendent.More >>
Two people and two dogs safely escaped from a house fire on Johns Island Wednesday evening.More >>
Crews are making progress in getting power restored after afternoon thunderstorms knocked thousands of customers offline.More >>
