Kids on field trip reunite with family after being stuck in bridge traffic 3 hours

More than 60 children reunited with their families after being stuck on the Don Holt Bridge for about three hours when netting fell on drivers causing major backups.

The kids were coming back from a field trip at a Mount Pleasant water park when they got stuck in the bridge traffic.

The field trip was through a summer camp at Olympia Gymnastics in Moncks Corner.

"I saw pizza and I was ready to run and I saw my mom," said one kid after arriving back with her family.

Three buses filled with kids left for the water park at 9:30 a.m. They were planning to be back to the gymnastics center around 5 p.m. With all the traffic the kids weren't able to get back until after 9 p.m.

The kids were happy to step foot off the bus and and some reflected on the positive from a rough day.

One child said they were all fed on the bus and another child said he played Simon Says to pass the time.

"Some people cried, a lot of people song songs, a lot of people were eating," one child said.

The chaperones and coaches on the bus say the kids were well behaved.

"We actually give them opportunities to ask questions and what we knew we relayed it to them, they were really calm," one of the coaches said.

They say they found ways to keep busy.

"By singing worship songs they turned it into something fun and we all relied on each other as coaches and the kids relied on each other for support whenever they got scared," another coach said. "It was just amazing to see how everybody just turned a bad situation into something really good at the switch of a button."

