Deputies: Woman charged in Goose Creek robbery tried to rob Ladson restaurant

Berkeley County deputies say the woman charged in the armed robbery of a Goose Creek restaurant Wednesday attempted to rob a Ladson restaurant a day later.

Charlene Ceely, 33, of Ladson, was charged with Wednesday's armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime Friday in connection with the robbery of a Subway restaurant, according to Goose Creek Police Maj. John Grainger.

Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said detectives obtained warrants for Ceely on charges of attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a robbery attempt at the McDonald's restaurant in the 200 block of College Park Road.

Deputies responded Thursday shortly after 5 p.m. to that location where employees said a woman wearing part of a face mask pulled into the drive-through lane without placing an order. The woman drove directly to the cashier's window, brandished a hunting-type knife that was approximately five inches long and demanded money from the cash register, the incident report states. The cashier stepped back and closed the window, and shortly thereafter, the woman drove off slowly in a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Cochran said investigators were able to identify the woman as Ceely, and then learned she was already being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center on charges from Goose Creek Police.

Goose Creek authorities responded Wednesday morning to the Subway on 600 block of College Park Road. Surveillance footage showed the robber wearing a hard hat, sunglasses, a blue-green shirt, denim shorts and pink flip-flops, the affidavit states. The woman approached employees of the restaurant brandishing knives and demanding money from the cash register, investigators say. She was then seen on surveillance video walking out of the restaurant and getting into a pick-up truck, the affidavit states.

Multiple people contacted police with tips about the possible identity of the woman after a surveillance image was released on social media, police say.

“Thankfully nobody was injured in this case and we are glad that we were able to solve this case rather quickly," Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. "This video is an example of why high-quality video systems are useful to law enforcement when we are conducting investigations.”

Cochran said the North Charleston Police department also has pending charges on Ceely.

