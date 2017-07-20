Police: Woman with hard hat and knives robs Subway

Goose Creek police are searching for someone wanted for armed robbery.

According to a Goose Creek Police Department media release, officers were dispatched to the Subway on 600 block of College Park Road Wednesday.

The suspect reportedly presented knives and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of money, according to the press release.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111 or the Goose Creek Police Department.

