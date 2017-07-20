Police: Woman with hard hat and knives robs Subway

Eastbound lanes of the Don Holt Bridge have reopened as of approximately 9:47 a.m.More >>
Eastbound lanes of the Don Holt Bridge have reopened as of approximately 9:47 a.m.More >>
Goose Creek police are searching for someone wanted for armed robbery.More >>
Goose Creek police are searching for someone wanted for armed robbery.More >>
More than 60 children reunited with their families after being stuck on the Don Holt Bridge for about three hours when netting fell on drivers causing major backups.More >>
More than 60 children reunited with their families after being stuck on the Don Holt Bridge for about three hours when netting fell on drivers causing major backups.More >>
The Berkeley County School District named three finalists in its search for a new superintendent.More >>
The Berkeley County School District named three finalists in its search for a new superintendent.More >>
Two people and two dogs safely escaped from a house fire on Johns Island Wednesday evening.More >>
Two people and two dogs safely escaped from a house fire on Johns Island Wednesday evening.More >>