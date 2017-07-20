Tips lead to arrest of woman accused of robbing restaurant while wearing hard hat

Goose Creek Police say they have arrested the suspect in a restaurant robbery who was shown on surveillance video wearing a hard hat during the incident.

Charlene Ceely, 33, of Ladson, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Goose Creek Police Maj. John Grainger.

Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Subway on 600 block of College Park Road. Surveillance footage showed the robber wearing a hard hat, sunglasses, a blue-green shirt, denim shorts and pink flip-flops, the affidavit states. The woman approached employees of the restaurant brandishing knives and demanding money from the cash register, investigators say. She was then seen on surveillance video walking out of the restaurant and getting into a pick-up truck, the affidavit states.

Multiple people contacted police with tips about the possible identity of the woman after a surveillance image was released on social media, police say.

Investigators are working with authorities in Charleston and Berkeley Counties on cases bearing "similar characteristics" as this case, Grainger said.

