Federal judge who cleared way for women at The Citadel dies

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) - U.S. District Judge C. Weston Houck, the jurist whose ruling opened the door for women to join The Citadel's Corps of Cadets, has died.

Waters-Powell Funeral Home in Florence says Houck died at home Wednesday. He was 84.

Houck was nominated to the federal bench by President Jimmy Carter in 1979.

In 1994, Houck rejected The Citadel's attempts to keep South Carolina's public military college exclusively male, ruling that Shannon Faulkner could become its first female cadet. Houck's ruling only covered Faulkner, but other female cadets followed.

Houck graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law, served in the U.S. Army and represented Florence in the South Carolina House in the mid-1960s. A graveside service is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence.

