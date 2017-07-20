5 Around Town: Ladybugs release, Riverdogs pay tribute and Stingrays say thanks

The Riverdogs will pay tribute in several ways, the Stingrays thank their fans, and Ladybugs are granted freedom in this week's 5 Around Town.

Ladybug Release

More than 150,000 ladybugs will be released on Saturday at Magnolia Plantation.

Children are invited to help in the 4th annual Ladybug Release from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ladybugs help control other smaller, more harmful insects. In addition to the big release, children are encouraged to dress up as the red and black insects. Prizes will be handed out to the best ladybug costumes in three age categories. A prize for the best family costume will also be given.

The event will also include a Volkswagen Beetle decorated like a gigantic ladybug, interactive activities, crafts and face painting. All activities are included with paid admission to Magnolia Plantation. For more information, click here.

Rebelution: The Good Vibes Summer Tour

California reggae band Rebelution will headline a concert at North Charleston's Riverfront Park Friday.

The show features five performing acts starting at 6:15 p.m. The lineup includes Nahko and the Medicine People, Collie Buddz, Hirie and DJ Mackle. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $30. Click here for more information.

Riverdogs homestand

The Riverdogs will show appreciation for the military, law enforcement, umpires and Special Olympics as the team hosts a weekend series at Joe Riley Park.

It all starts with another Fireworks Friday as the club wraps up a series with Hagerstown starting at 7:05 p.m. Fans are encourage to wear red in honor of the military and then stick around for a fireworks show after the game.

Saturday night is Umpire Appreciation Night. The first 1,000 fans through the gate for the 6:05 p.m. game will get an umpire bobble-wrist doll. Fans can show off their best strikeout call, compete in a dress like an umpire race, and test their knowledge in baseball rules trivia.

The weekend at the Joe wraps up with a softball-baseball doubleheader. First, the South Carolina and Georgia Highway Patrol teams square off in a rivalry contest before the Riverdogs take the field. For more information and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Stingrays Fan Fest

Hockey season is still months away, but the Stingrays want to see their fans on Saturday.

The Rays are holding the annual Fan Fest at the North Charleston Coliseum. Fans can stop by from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to check out the equipment and merchandise for sale. The Fan Fest will also include food and activities for kids. Click here for more Stingrays information.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.