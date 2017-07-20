College of Charleston hires Chad Holbrook

After an almost three week search that included a crazy final 48 hours, the College of Charleston officially hired former South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook to be the new head coach of the Cougars baseball team.

The school will officially introduce Holbrook at a press conference at 10 am on Friday morning.

“What an honor to be the head baseball coach at the College of Charleston,” Holbrook said in a statement through the school. “It is a privilege to be associated with the College’s incredible tradition of excellence that I have admired for years. My family and I can’t wait to entrench ourselves in one of the most unique communities in the country. I am especially looking forward to meeting our players and the passionate alumni who make Charleston such a special place. Our goal is to create a championship program that excites both our student-athletes and fans alike. That journey starts today.”

According to sources, Holbrook was officially offered the job on Tuesday night by CofC AD Matt Roberts. The coach told his family that he was going to be accepting the job and they'd be moving to the Lowcountry. However, school president Glenn McConnell nixed the deal before it became official.

That set off a series of events where Holbrook reportedly took his name out of the running. From there it looked like former CofC player and assistant coach Scott Foxhall had become the leading candidate. Foxhall was also the overwhelming choice of several former Cougars players. More than four dozen of whom sent a letter to President McConnell endorsing Foxhall for the position. Among those who signed the letter were current Yankees star Brett Gardner and former major leaguers Michael Kohn and Graham Godfrey.

“We are excited to add Chad, Jenn, Reece and Cooper to the College of Charleston family,” Roberts said. “It is a tribute to the tremendous heritage and tradition created by our incredible baseball alumni that our program can attract a coach with the talent, experience and national reputation of Chad Holbrook. It’s a great day to be a Cougar.”

“Chad Holbrook is a great addition to the College. I want to first thank our search committee for their hard work during this process. I greatly appreciate their insights and their recommendations,” said McConnell. “Obviously, Coach Holbrook brings a wealth of experience and an incredible résumé of success. I know he will do big things on the diamond. However, what impressed me most about Coach Holbrook is his vision of modern-day student-athletes and how they are woven into the fabric of campus, academically and socially. Coach Holbrook’s emphasis on civic engagement and community service perfectly reflects our institution’s core values in producing graduates that will make a difference in the world. Plain and simple, Chad Holbrook will be a great fit on our campus – a premier coach for a premier program.”

Holbrook resigned as the South Carolina head coach back in June after leading the Gamecocks for 5 seasons. He went 200-106 in his time there including leading Carolina to the NCAA Tournament three times and the Super Regionals twice.