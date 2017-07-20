N. Charleston Police seize gun, drugs during traffic stop

One man is facing charges after North Charleston Police initiated a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Everette Rashad Duffy, of Hollywood, is charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, and unlawful carrying of a firearm, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Members of the NCPD S.P.E.E.D. Team stopped Duffy's vehicle in the Dorchester Terrace community because of a defective brake light and dark window tint, Pryor said.

Police say the officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as he approached, and that Duffy claimed “someone possibly was smoking marijuana in his vehicle at a prior time.”

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, police found approximately four grams of marijuana in the center console along with a clear bag containing approximately .3 grams of cocaine. A Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum Revolver was also located under the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Duffy was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

