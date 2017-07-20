Police release images of person of interest in Northwoods shooting incident

North Charleston Police released surveillance images Thursday of a person of interest in a shooting incident at Northwoods Mall.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on July 3, officers responded to the mall for a report of shots fired, Pryor said. Police said they were searching for two people following the incident.

A police report states when officers arrived they learned two men were involved in some type of altercation inside of the Lim's men's clothing store. Police say one of the men then took out a gun and fired a single shot inside of the store shattering the glass of the store and a nearby business.

Witnesses at the mall say they heard a "pop" then saw people running in the area of the Food Court. Police had earlier reported that they had believed the suspects had exchanged gunfire.

A report states both men then ran out of the business and into the mall.

North Charleston PD spokesman Spencer Pryor said officers arrived within three minutes of the call being dispatched and began to evacuate the mall while searching for the two suspects involved.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call North Charleston Police Detective S. Bernard at 843-740-5873.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.