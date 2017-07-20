Police searching for man wanted in car break-in

Charleston Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a vehicle break-in.

Joseph Blake Jr. is wanted for breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and property crime enhancement, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Blake is 6’03” tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD detective.

