SCDC: 3 arrested in Lieber inmate escape

State prison officials say three people have been arrested in connection with the July 4 escape of an inmate at Lieber Correctional.More >>
Law enforcement agencies became aware of the possible instability of the tarps on the Don Holt bridge as early as Sunday, according to the contents of a 911 call released Thursday by Charleston County authorities.More >>
Charleston Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a vehicle break-in.More >>
North Charleston Police released surveillance images Thursday of a person of interest in a shooting incident at Northwoods Mall.More >>
One man is facing charges after North Charleston Police initiated a traffic stop Wednesday night.More >>
