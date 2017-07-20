SCDC: 3 arrested in Lieber inmate escape

State prison officials say three people have been arrested in connection with the July 4 escape of an inmate at Lieber Correctional.

Lareece Rosier of Hopkins; and Benjamin Bevier and Robert Williams, both of Columbia, have been arrested in the escape of inmate Jimmy Causey, according to South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesperson Sommer Sharpe.

Rosier and Williams face a charge of aiding an escape and and Bevier is charged with obstructing justice and accessory after the fact of a felony, according to affidavits.

Investigators say Rosier sent money several times through Western Union at the request of Causey, that she was paid by Causey and that she was informed the money was being used in a future escape from the institution.

Williams is accused of driving a truck to Lieber Correctional on July 4 to pick up Causey and take him to a motel in Cayce and also to a vehicle that had been placed in "an unknown location" for Causey, the affidavit states.

Investigators say Bevier gave his vehicle to Williams at a convenience store and allowed the vehicle to be used in Causey's escape. Affidavits state Bevier also lied to investigators about what he knew about Causey's whereabouts and means of escape.

The investigation is ongoing.

Prison officials say cell phones and possibly a drone were used to help Causey escape from the facility Tuesday night.

Causey was captured at a motel in Cedar Park, Texas, just outside of Austin at about 2:57 a.m. on July 8, according to Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla. Causey had both a semi-automatic pistol, a pump shotgun and additional ammunition, Keel said. In addition to four cell phones, Causey also had $47,654 in cash on him at the time of his arrest.

At a news conference on the morning of Causey's capture, South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said their investigation indicated that Causey left the facility at approximately 8 p.m. on July 4.

Stirling said Causey used wire cutters to cut through fences at the facility.

"We believe a cell phone was used to facilitate and give this inmate the resources to escape," Stirling said. "We also potentially believe that a drone was used to help him get the contraband in to escape."

He said multiple cell phones may have been used in the escape. Stirling is calling on the federal government to block cell phone signals around prisons before someone gets hurt.

Stirling said Causey used a "makeshift dummy" to fool prison officers into thinking he was still in his bed. His escape was not discovered until the next morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

