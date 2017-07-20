SCDOT: Don Holt cleanup an 'enormous' undertaking

Crews worked overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning cleaning dangling debris from the Don Holt Bridge after netting collapsed onto the roadway.

“We had a problem with the system that was in place to catch the debris coming off from a painting project we had going on on the Holt,” SCDOT spokesman James Law said.

Law said cleanup was an enormous undertaking. Crews had to carefully clear out pieces of fallen tarp, heavy metal netting and steel cables.

Dozens of people picked up pieces of the twisted, torn tarp and loaded it on an 18-wheeler.

Photos of work on Don Holt Bridge pic.twitter.com/Bog0oJmEv7 — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) July 20, 2017

Men were lifted in a bucket truck to take down more potentially dangerous debris.

After a nearly 17-hour shutdown, engineers decided to leave part of the tarp and netting intact.

“The engineers have made the decision that we’re going to leave the outer parts that you can see still hanging there, in place and tie everything and get the bridge back open,” Law said.



The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

Officials have not yet explained what safeguards may be used in the future to prevent such an incident from happening again.

