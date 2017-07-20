The Iron Yard closing all campuses after summer classes

The Iron Yard has provided instruction for students planning careers in software development. (Source: Live 5)

A school that teaches students who plan careers in software development will close all its campuses, including its Charleston location.

The Iron Yard confirmed the closing, scheduled to take place after summer classes, on its website Thursday:

Over the last 4 years, the Iron Yard has led the code school industry in preparing students for careers as software developers. The industry as a whole is still young and its leaders face the challenge of a nascent market, as well as the demands facing all institutions in the higher education marketplace.

In considering the current environment, the board of The Iron Yard has made the difficult decision to cease operations at all campuses after teaching out remaining summer cohorts. We will finish out summer classes completely, including career support.

While our journey is coming to an end, we will always take pride in the thousands of people our staff helped to launch new careers.

The Charleston location employs six staff members, according to Iron Yard spokesperson Lelia King. After the current roster of 36 students complete their courses, the Charleston location will have seen more than 3,000 students complete coursework, she said.

Besides Charleston, The Iron Yard operates locations in Greenville, Charlotte, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Durham, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Tampa Bay and Washington D.C., according to its website.

