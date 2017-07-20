VIDEO: Funnel cloud attempts to form during West Ashley storm

Live 5 News Meteorologist Bill Walsh said a funnel cloud was attempting to form within an intense storm cell in West Ashley, but thankfully it didn't come all the way to the ground.

Residents had reported that a funnel cloud briefly appeared in the West Ashley area Thursday afternoon.

Viewers took pictures and video of the cloud which they say appeared around 3 p.m.

A West Ashley resident said he could "definitely see rotation" in the cloud when he captured video.

"It began as its traditional horizontal rotation and very quickly started its downward bend. It wasn't long before it began to fizzle out."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.