Charleston co. magistrate court specialist arrested for embezzlement

Detectives have arrested a Charleston County summary court specialist accused of embezzlement.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested 42-year-old Amanda Marie Simpson.

Her arrest stems from an incident on July 18 at the North Area 3 Magistrate Court where an audit was conducted of Simpson's petty cash lock box.

According to the sheriff's office, staff determined that $165 was missing and there were no invoices or statements accounting for the missing money.

"Detectives met with Ms. Simpson who confessed to taking the money and using it for her own personal use," CCSO officials said.

Authorities say Simpson turned herself into detectives and was charged with embezzlement of public funds.

She received a $2,500 bond.

