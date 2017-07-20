SIB board votes to postpone I-526 discussion

A driver who was trapped under the netting that fell down on the Don Holt bridge is speaking out after yesterday's incident.More >>
A driver who was trapped under the netting that fell down on the Don Holt bridge is speaking out after yesterday's incident.More >>
A highly anticipated discussion at the state capitol gets postponed.More >>
A highly anticipated discussion at the state capitol gets postponed.More >>
Law enforcement agencies became aware of the possible instability of the tarps on the Don Holt bridge as early as Sunday, according to the contents of a 911 call released Thursday by Charleston County authorities.More >>
Law enforcement agencies became aware of the possible instability of the tarps on the Don Holt bridge as early as Sunday, according to the contents of a 911 call released Thursday by Charleston County authorities.More >>
Live 5 News Meteorologist Bill Walsh said a funnel cloud was attempting to form forming within an intense storm cell in West Ashley, but thankfully it didn't come all the way to the ground.More >>
Live 5 News Meteorologist Bill Walsh said a funnel cloud was attempting to form forming within an intense storm cell in West Ashley, but thankfully it didn't come all the way to the ground.More >>
Detectives have arrested a Charleston County summary court specialist accused of embezzlement.More >>
Detectives have arrested a Charleston County summary court specialist accused of embezzlement.More >>