Driver trapped under Don Holt netting speaks out

A driver who was trapped under the netting that fell down on the Don Holt bridge is speaking out after yesterday's incident.

He was one of several people who called 911 on the bridge.

Driver Robert Waters sat in a traffic jam for an hour due to an accident before getting to the bridge. Traffic started to flow then he soon found himself trapped under the massive tarp for about an hour when he got on the Don Holt bridge.

His car is now totaled.

"I got to the very end of the bridge and suddenly you could see the tarp, fluttering like a sail," Waters said. "It fluttered like that for a second and then it just fell and trapped me in my car."

Waters said he didn't think it was going to come loose.

"My first instinct was to sit still for about 15 seconds because I was afraid someone was going to hit me from behind, but nothing happened, it was just eerily quiet and then I called 911," Waters said.

In his 911 call he told the operator, "I’m okay, I’m just trapped inside my car, I don’t think I can get out of my car with this material all around me."

All of this was happening during heavy rain and hail.

He said the steels cables attached to the netting blocked him in his car.

"The rescue crew had to cut the cables before I could get out," Waters said.

After calling 911 he wanted to alert his wife of what happened.

"The first thing I said was 'I'm okay' which was probably not the best way to start a conversation," Waters said.

He's thankful to have made it out safe.

"The windshield looked like something really heavy landed right where the driver side is, so it was shattered the windshield wipers were shattered," Waters said. "The driver's side mirror was torn off, just a lot of scratches and damage from the cables."

He said it took him about three hours to get to work in Mount Pleasant on Thursday because of the extended bridge closure.

"I'm sure they put up the tarps, but they probably can't account for really really serious wind conditions like there were that day," Waters said.

People made 911 calls the Sunday before the tarp fell to alert officials of what they considered to be potential dangers.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.